Man accused of urinating in beer cooler at Elyria store

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A 66-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly urinated in a store's beer cooler.

Police say it happened around 5 p.m. at the East River Convenient store in Elyria.

When authorities responded to the scene, the manager showed officers video of the suspect's alleged actions.

The suspect, who was identified as Eddie Herman, was arrested a short time later at his home in the 400 block of East Avenue.

The manager told police Herman is a "regular" at the store.

He faces charges of public indecency and disorderly conduct.

