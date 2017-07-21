Man attempts to abduct children in LaGrange Township

Lorain County Sheriff (Photo: WKYC TV)

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP - Lorain County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the man who tried to abduct two children in LaGrange Township on Friday.

According to Sgt. Charles Motylewski of the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, a 7-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sister were playing in their driveway at their Whitney Road home, when a man pulled up driving a silver 4-door sedan.

He apparently offered the girls candy, and once they declined, he exited the car.

The suspect then grabbed the 4-year-old child and tried to get her in the car when a family member came out of the house and yelled at the suspect to let go of his sister. The man got back in his car and drove east toward Indian Hollow Road.

The suspect is described as a black male, thick build, with an average height. He's thought to be in his mid 20s to early 30s, and was wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. His vehicle is a silver 4-door sedan, the make and model are unknown, however witnesses believe it could be a Honda.

If you have any information about this suspect, please call the Lorain County Sheriff's Office at 440-329-3710

© 2017 WKYC-TV