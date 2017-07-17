Man charged in murder of Lorain 19-year-old

(Photo: Lorain Police Dept.)

LORAIN - Lorain Police have arrested a man for the shooting death of 19-year-old Keshawndrae Carter.

Gevonte Thomas was arrested at the Lorain County Criminal Justice Center when he arrived for sentencing in an unrelated case.

Carter was shot and killed at his Beech Avenue home July 2 when he stopped home after church. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

