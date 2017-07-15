Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and struck in Carlisle Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol (Photo: WKYC)

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP - An Elyria motorcyclist was killed after he was thrown from his bike and subsequently hit by a car in Carlisle Township Friday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Andrew S. Johnson was riding his Yamaha motorcycle northwest on Grafton Road, south of Hope Court. Johnson suddenly lost control of the bike and, after being ejected, was struck by a 1941 Ford Sedan Delivery heading in the opposite direction.

Johnson was later pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken by the Lorain County Coroner's Office to the University Hospitals Medical Campus of Elyria.

The driver of the Ford, 56-year-old Vivian Lowery of LaGrange, was uninjured in the accident.

It is still unknown what caused Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, to lose control of the motorcycle. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

