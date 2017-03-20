Man dies in Elyria jail after arrest for child pornography charges

Elyria Police (Photo: Elyria Police)

ELYRIA - Hours after arresting a 47-year-old man for possession of child pornography, Elyria Police found the suspect dead in his jail cell on Monday.

According to Elyria Police Chief Duane Whitely, Detectives executed a search warrant at 549 Purdue Avenue in a child pornography investigation just after 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers found hundreds of video and still images of children engaging in sexual activity with adults and arrested the 47-year-old for possession of the material.

After being processed, the suspect was placed in a holding cell and was set to be checked on every 30 minutes. Detectives found him dead after coming into the cell and contacted the Lorain County Coroner's Office.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office will conduct the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death. His name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

