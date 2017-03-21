Police identify man found dead in Elyria jail cell after arrest for child porn

(Photo: Elyria Police, Custom)

ELYRIA - Police have identified the man who was found dead inside the Elyria jail on Monday.

Police say James L. Fitzpatrick, 47, hanged himself inside his jail cell after he was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

A search warrant of Fitzpatrick's Purdue Avenue home was executed Monday morning, and officers found hundreds of videos and images of adults engaged in sexual activity with minors.

After he was processed, Ftizpatrick was placed in a holding cell, where he was scheduled to be checked on every half hour. Detectives found him dead inside the cell and contacted the Lorain County Coroner's office.

