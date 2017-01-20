Man indicted for murder of couple in Elyria

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

ELYRIA - A Lorain man was indicted on murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting deaths of a couple last January.

Jocquez Ross has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, Elyria Police announced Friday. Ross has also been charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

On Jan. 31, 2016, Michael and Fannie Lewis were found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in the lot of the Floridian Apartments on Fox Hill Lane.

Ross was being held at the Lorain County Jail on unrelated charges stemming from October. Ross was an alleged member of a local drug gang and was charged with corruption, trafficking cocaine and heroin, possessing cocaine and heroin and having weapons under disability.

