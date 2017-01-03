Man murdered in Lorain, suspect on the loose

LORAIN, Ohio -- A 26-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting in Lorain.

Police say officers found the victim dead when responding to the scene around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Reid Avenue.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Murder warrants have been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Lee.

It’s possible he’s still in the immediate area driving a black Chevy Equinox GFH6929.

Authorities warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information is urged to call detectives at 440-204-2031.

