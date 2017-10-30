WKYC
Man shot in neck at South Lorain apartment complex

WKYC 10:58 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

LORAIN - Police have not released any information on a suspect after a man was shot outside an apartment complex in South Lorain on Sunday. 

According to police, officers found the 20-year-old man near the driveway of an apartment complex at the 1520 block of E. 29th Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center and flown to MetroHealth after.

Police have not released any information on potential suspects.

