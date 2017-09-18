Maria's Field of Hope sunflowers blooming in Avon

AVON - Three years ago, the southwest corner of Jaycox and Chester roads in Avon started its transformation.

Now, the field has evolved into a blanket of sunflowers representing hope. The field blooms in September, resulting in thousands of sunflowers right off I-90.

Calling all photographers who visited Maria's Field of Hope over the past month! We are looking for your beautiful shots of the field, like this amazing photo taken by Chris Minarczik of Christopher Frank Photography from 2015. Chris was kind enough to share this photo with us and allow us to use it for marketing purposes. Do YOU have an amazing shot you would like to share with us? Please post it and tag us on Facebook or Instagram, or send via email to swaldron@prayersfrommmaria.org Thank you! 🌻 A post shared by Prayers From Maria (@prayersfrommaria) on Sep 21, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

The field was planted in honor of Maria McNamara, a 6-year-old who lost her battle to cancer after she was diagnosed with a diffused intrinsic pontine glioma in 2006. She died at the age of 7 in July 2007.

Prayers from Maria funds global research of childhood brain tumors and aims to raise public awareness of gliomas. So far, Prayers from Maria has raised hundreds of thousands in grant money for glioma research.

You can visit Maria's Field of Hope off exit 155 along Interstate 90 in Avon.

See WKYC's overhead drone video above the field below:

