Medical Marijuana has many companies eyeing spots for their facilities in NE Ohio

Elyria is one of several northeast Ohio cities considering allowing Cannabis growth and distribution facilities in their communities.

Mayor Holly Brinda estimates in the first year, $3.7 million in taxes and fees could be generated from a facility, for a general fund budget that is about $29 million.

Elyria has done it before, Brinda says.



The community was a pilot for Narcan for example.



Brinda says strong safety forces and a robust medical community have positioned Elyria uniquely to provide the service. “Do I think we can deal with it, yes. The question is do we want to?” Brinda told WKYC’s Hilary Golston.



“This is going to be present in Lorain county. There’s going to be a license or licenses issued in this county,” Brinda predicts.



Elyria, with three major highways could see a 60-thousand square foot facility within its borders.



It’s one of several communities deciding if it makes sense to have maybe put grow, distribution, and processing under one roof.



Richmond Heights removed its local ban on medical marijuana.



The company Growth Orchard is eyeing sites in Painesville and Chardon --- starting with a building of at least 25-thousand square feet with potential expansion.



Elyria has already gotten interest from three companies. One such company is Green Mile Enterprise which has promised 60 full time jobs could be a part of the program.



Right now the medical marijuana program is being rolled out. The rules will determine how many companies can grow medical marijuana, how many stores can sell it and how doctors can recommend it.

The guidelines should be in place by September 2018 – two years after Ohio lawmakers legalized medical marijuana.

