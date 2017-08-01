Medical Marijuana through the eyes of a potential business owner

One-ounce bags of medicinal marijuana (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

ELYRIA - We’re taking a close look at medical marijuana in Ohio, through the eyes of a business looking to set up shop here in the Buckeye State.

Green Mile Wellness has eyed a 18- acre spot in Elyria, located at Shilling Drive in Elyria off Lowell Street and Murray Ridge Road.

Darrin Farrow is pretty serious about the endeavor.

He says he got into the business because a dear friend of his died after being on anti-depressants, and he believes marijuana can provide an alternative for people who need medical help with pain or other conditions.

Farrow says his company has 25 licenses in other places, so this isn’t his first rodeo and that’s why we tapped him to talk about the pot profession from his unique perspective.

Farrow currently sells edibles like gummies and chocolates and a whole host of other products like distillates in the form of an oil, which gets into the blood stream very quickly.

Farrow is working on getting licensed in Ohio.

He’s already put in for a cultivation license.

If he’s approved, plans have already been drawn up to include greenhouses and a small indoor enclosure, but the facility will also make space for packaging, administrative work like book keeping and other things. “We’re looking to be fully integrated,” Farrow told Channel 3’s Hilary Golston. “The State of Ohio allows us to have five retail or dispensary licenses… which is basically a pharmacy that only sells Cannabis medicine.”

The price per ounce of the cultivated product, outpaces gold in some cases, so there’s a premium on protocol for securing the product. “Everything… is under safe and locked security… not only security as in cameras but human capital… guard dogs…. we’ve done this a long time.”

The Ohio Department of Commerce and Ohio Board of Pharmacy are required by law to take all actions necessary to ensure that Ohio's Medical Marijuana Control Program is fully operational no later than September 8, 2018, but it’s possible that they could be done before this.

Farrow predicts medical marijuana may be available to patients by August of 2018, when you consider how much must still be done including finding out who has been granted cultivation licenses, the construction of facilities where the marijuana would be grown, and then subsequent applications for licenses like process and dispensary as well as building inspections and the time it takes to harvest, cure and package the products.

