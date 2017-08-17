MISSING | Elyria teen last seen 10 days ago

ELYRIA - Elyria Police are looking for a missing teen last seen 10 days ago.

Erionna Cooks, 14, was last seen Aug. 7. Police did not provide details on her last location.

Cooks has been known to frequent the 100 block of Melvyn Lane and 100 block of Bell Avenue.

She is described as being 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds with black hair shaved in a mohawk style.

Anyone with information on Cooks' location is asked to call 440-323-3302.

© 2017 WKYC-TV