(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley, WKYC-TV)

LORAIN, Ohio -- The coroner’s office was called the scene of a mobile home fire early Friday morning.

It happened in the 3900 block of Reid Avenue.

Fire officials say they responded to the scene at 3:24 a.m.

No additional information was provided about the person who died.

Authorities also say a woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

(© 2016 WKYC)