More than $63,000 worth of drugs seized during Lorain County traffic stop

LORAIN COUNTY - Thousands of dollars worth of drugs were found during a traffic stop in Lorain County late last month.
According to officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 east near milepost 136 around 10:20 a.m. March 24.
The vehicle was following too close to another car, officials said.
After troopers smelled what they believed was marijuana, the vehicle was searched.
A duffel bag with 10 pounds of marijuana, 114 grams of marijuana shatter, and 54 grams of cocaine was found, officials said.
The drugs have a combined street value of roughly $63,700, according to officials.
Noah V. Camaj, 19, was taken to the Lorain County Jail.
The Michigan resident was charged with possession and trafficking in both cocaine and marijuana.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs