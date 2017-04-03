WKYC
More than $63,000 worth of drugs seized during Lorain County traffic stop

WKYC 2:05 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

LORAIN COUNTY - Thousands of dollars worth of drugs were found during a traffic stop in Lorain County late last month.

According to officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 east near milepost 136 around 10:20 a.m. March 24.

The vehicle was following too close to another car, officials said. 

After troopers smelled what they believed was marijuana, the vehicle was searched.

A duffel bag with 10 pounds of marijuana, 114 grams of marijuana shatter, and 54 grams of cocaine was found, officials said. 

The drugs have a combined street value of roughly $63,700, according to officials. 

Noah V. Camaj, 19, was taken to the Lorain County Jail. 

The Michigan resident was charged with possession and trafficking in both cocaine and marijuana. 

