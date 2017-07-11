North Ridgeville man accused of stalking 18-year-old in car

(Photo: North Ridgeville Police)

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - A North Ridgeville man is facing menacing by stalking charges for allegedly following a teen as she drove through the city last week.

Police say Michael A. Hayes, 47, followed an 18-year-old girl as she drove for about nine miles.

Hayes allegedly began following the girl at the Speedway at 35066 Center Ridge Road as she left the gas station. He allegedly continued to follow the girl until she was able to lose him at the U.S. 20 and state Route 301 exit.

Police say Hayes has a history of violence, making his charge a fourth-degree felony.

© 2017 WKYC-TV