Oberlin police chief resigns effective immediately

(Photo: Oberlin Police/Facebook)

OBERLIN - The city of Oberlin is in search of a new chief of police.

WKYC Channel 3 has learned that Juan Torres has resigned from the position, effective immediately.

According to Oberlin Police Lt. Mike McCloskey, Torres left the post of police chief for personal reasons after 15 months on the job.

McCloskey, who had been Torres' second-in-command, will take over as interim police chief. He tells WKYC that he hopes to get the job permanently.

McCloskey has been on the Oberlin Police force for 21 years.