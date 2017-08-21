Oberlin votes to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day

(Photo: WKYC-TV

OBERLIN, Ohio -- Columbus Day is dead in Oberlin.

City Council voted unanimously Monday night to pass a resolution that replaces Columbus Day in October with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Columbus has enjoyed 500 years of praise, it’s now time to shift the spotlight,” Vice President of Council Linda Slocum said during the meeting.

Applause erupted in council chambers when the resolution passed unanimously.

Moments before the vote was held, councilwoman Sharon Pearson weighed in.

“I’m reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King who said, ‘It’s never too late to do the right thing.’ I think that it is time for us, as a community, to take the words of our indigenous people and do the right thing.”

Oberlin is Ohio’s first city to adopt Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day.

“The City of Oberlin values the many contributions made to the community through the labor, technology, science, philosophy, art at the deep cultural contributions of indigenous peoples all of which have helped to shape the character of Oberlin,” the resolution declares.

