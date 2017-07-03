Ohio State Highway Patrol needs help identifying man found in Grafton Township

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was found unconscious on Cowley Road north of state Route 303 Monday morning.

The man appears to be about 55 years old, is bald and has no facial hair. He was wearing gray jogging shorts, a t-shirt and lime green Saucony Flexiform running shoes. The left shoe has a hole in the toe area.

State Highway Patrol says the man was found unresponsive in the roadway by someone passing by. He appeared to be suffering from a medical condition. Officials say foul play is not suspected.

The man was taken to University Hospitals Elyria in stable condition.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 440-365-5045.

© 2017 WKYC-TV