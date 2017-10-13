One man seriously injured after four-vehicle crash in Lorain County

(Photo: WKYC)

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP - An Amherst man sustained serious injuries after four vehicles were involved in a crash in Lorain County on Friday evening.

The accident occurred just after 6:00 p.m. at the corner of State Route 113 and Baumhart Road in Henrietta Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car carrying four passengers was going eastbound on 113 and was set to go north on Baumhart Road, but didn't yield the right of way to a motorcycle going westbound on 113.

The motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old David Papenbrock, made contact with the car, lost control, and proceeded to cross the center line and hit two other vehicles. Papenbrock was ejected from the bike and suffered serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Papenbrock was taken via Life Flight to Cleveland's MetroHealth Medical Center.

None of the other drivers or passengers from the other vehicles were injured. Two of the vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

