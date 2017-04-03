Police investigating death of Lorain 3-month-old

LORAIN - Lorain Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy as a homicide.

According to a police report, 3-month-old Nicholas Cooper was found dead March 26 at a Cromwell Drive home.

When officers arrived, they found Nicholas unresponsive with dried blood on his nose and minor marks on his cheeks. According to the report, he was cold to the touch, had no heartbeat and "had minor stiffness in its extremities," indicating he had been dead for a while.

The baby's mother said she left the home late Saturday for work and left her children in the care of a 13-year-old babysitter. The mother told police that when she checked on Nicholas in his crib, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. An hour later, she checked on him again and noticed the dried blood, attempted to wake him and realized he was unresponsive.

The babysitter told police she fed the baby Saturday night when he began crying. She said she burped him and placed him back in the crib before he fell asleep for 15 minutes. When he awoke again, she told police she rocked him back to sleep and placed him back in the crib.

The babysitter said she went to sleep on the living room couch and woke up when the mother began shouting to call 911.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but no charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe page for Nicholas' family has been created by a family friend here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV