Police seize 20 grams of carfentanil from Lorain home, arrest man

(Photo: Lorain Police Dept.)

The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and SWAT team seized around 20 grams of carfentanil during a raid of an E 26th St. home around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they found the powdered substance in the possession of the home's occupant, 29-year-old Anthony Coats. He also apparently had more than $800 in cash on his person along with several drug paraphernalia items in the home, which police say indicates drug trafficking activity. Coats was placed under arrest and is currently in the Lorain County Jail.

Officials had initiated an investigation via anonymous tips and claim Coats was selling pure carfentanil to customers. The drugs—normally an animal sedative—is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and is not approved for human consumption. It has been responsible for several area overdose deaths in the past year.

