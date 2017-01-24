Possible match of suspect vehicle from deadly hit-and-run found in Lorain

(Photo by Will Ujek, WKYC-TV)

LORAIN, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating a possible vehicle match connected to the deadly hit-and-run crash on I-90 West that killed a Cleveland police officer.

Cleveland and Lorain police have closed E. 31st Street in Lorain.

Early Tuesday morning, a white Toyota Camry crashed into 39-year-old officer David Fahey as he assisted at the scene of an accident on I-90 West near Warren Road.

Officer Fahey was killed in the incident.

