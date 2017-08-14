Protesters speak out against Confederate flag sales at Lorain County Fair

(Photo: Sean Rayford, 2017 Getty Images)

ELYRIA - A local group has scheduled a news conference to vocalize its opposition to sales of the Confederate flag at the Lorain County Fair.

The topic has been debated over the past few years, but vendors are still permitted to sell Confederate flags and memorabilia at the fair.

On Monday at 4 p.m., the Fair Minded Coalition of Lorain County will hold a news conference at Ely Square in Elyria to condemn sales of the flag.

According to a news release issued by the coalition, the group is speaking out in part because of the violent white nationalist march that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Last year, the group created an online petition to halt sales of the Confederate flag.

The Lorain County Fair runs from Aug. 21-27 this year.

