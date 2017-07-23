Body pulled from waters during search for missing person in Avon Lake

(Photo: Barry Wolf/ WKYC)

Crews have recovered a body from Lake Erie Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the body is that of an African American male in his late teens to early twenties.

Rescue and dive crews searched beach waters at Veteran's Park near Lake Road and Route 83.





According to the U.S. Coast Guard, two people went out on a raft and it capsized.

One person was able to swim back to shore, the other was was unable to be found, resulting in the search.

This is a developing story, remain with WKYC for updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV