Retired Elyria firefighter killed in car crash

A retired firefighter was killed in a car crash Sunday.

Mark Horton, served as the treasurer of the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters.

Horton was on his way to a training seminar when the crash occurred.

The OAPPFF confirmed the his death on Facebook.

The group expressed their gratitude for the Horton's contributions and sent their condolences to Horton's wife, Barbara.

The Elyria Fire Department also took to Facebook to offer their condolences.

