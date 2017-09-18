Reward offered for information on Wellington arsons

WELLINGTON - Wellington Police say a $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction for several suspected arsons across the area.

Police say there have been several arsons and suspicious fires in Wellington since December 2016. There were three suspicious fires late Saturday, two of which have been confirmed arsons.

One fired occurred at the old bird seed factory and one was at a residential building where people were living.

Police encourage anyone with information on the fires to come forward by calling 440-647-2245.

© 2017 WKYC-TV