Search for Tierra Bryant's remains continues

ELYRIA - Elyria and Middleburg Heights police officers along with FBI agents spent a second day, searching for the remains of Tierra Bryant.

She vanished more than 2 years ago, on March 30, 2015.

Now that police have made an arrest in her murder, the investigation is centered on a wooded area in Elyria.

Tierra would be 22 now.

Her family always held out hope. In October 2016, her uncle, Isaac Carr, told Channel 3 News, "We just keep praying. We believe she is ok and we will hold onto that belief until we know otherwise."

What played out on Monday looked like "otherwise" for this poor family, waiting to see what comes of the escalated search off of Mussey Ave in Elyria.

39-year-old Rashad Hunt was there too, handcuffed, alongside police as they searched.

He is the man Tierra was last seen with at a hotel in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015 when she vanished.

Police arrested Hunt last week in Sacramento, saying they had enough information to charge him with murder.

Still, on Monday investigators left the search site saying “nothing new to report."

The search for Tierra Bryant goes on.

The agony continues for a family who held onto hope for so long.

Tierra’s uncle in May said,

“I am definitely hopeful she is alive. You just have to hold out hope. She is just full of energy. She's an artist, extremely ambitious. We miss her. We miss her. She meant a lot to a lot of different people," said Carr.



