Tall Ships sail into Lorain's Black River Landing

LORAIN - A pair of historic replica tall ships have sailed into Lorain's Black River Landing.

Replicas of the Nina and Pinta sailed into town Wednesday. They'll be there until Monday.

The ships are maintained by The Columbus Foundation, which uses the ships as "sailing museums" to educate the public on the caravel, the ship used by Christopher Columbus to explore the world.

