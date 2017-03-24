Teen claims Lorain High School security guard used excessive force

(Photo: Lorain City Schools)

LORAIN - School officials and police in Lorain are investigating after a high school student says a security guard used excessive force against him.

It happened at Lorain High School on Thursday.

The student says he and the guard had words, before the guard grabbed him by the arm and slammed him to the ground. The guard then allegedly handcuffed him and twisted his arms behind his back.

The guard involved is on paid leave while the district and police investigate.

