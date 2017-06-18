Teen killed in two-car crash in Lorain County

Ambulance (Photo: MattGush, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP - A teenager was killed after the car she was riding in ran a stop sign in Lorain County on Saturday.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 511 and State Route 18.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Elijah Ross, 19, of Pickerton, was driving a Chevy Malibu northbound on State Route 511, when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with State Route 18.

Ross' car was then struck on the passenger side by a Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling westbound on State Route 18.

Though Ross did not sustain injuries, his passenger, Kiara Stowers, 18, of Columbus, was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, James Young, 34, of Norwalk, was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police don't believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

