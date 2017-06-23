WKYC
Toxicology report: Driver in deadly Midview prom crash had marijuana in system

WKYC 12:41 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

EATON TOWNSHIP - The teen driver in the prom night crash that killed a Midview High School student had marijuana in his system, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Seventeen-year-old Lindsey Rotuno died May 21 as a passenger in a car that struck two utility poles on state Route 82 at state Route 57.

The car's driver, 18-year-old Chase Johnson, enough marijuana in his system to be legally considered impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Rotuno was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to University Hospital Elyria, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation and the case will be reviewed to determine in Johnson will face charges.

