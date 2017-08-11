Two children injured due to ride malfunction at North Ridgeville Corn Festival

(Photo: OhioFestivals.net)

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - Two children sustained minor injuries on Friday night after a ride malfunction at the North Ridgeville Corn Festival.

According to police reports, the accident occurred on a 'low speed ride' that made an abrupt stop due to a car coming off of a track. There were five passengers on the ride when the malfunction took place, two children had minor injuries. They were examined at the scene and released to their parents.

As a safety precaution, the ride has been closed for the remainder of the weekend. The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Ride Safety has been made aware of the malfunctioning ride and will investigate.

The incident in North Ridgeville comes just 16 days after a malfunction on the "Fire Ball" ride killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell and injured seven others at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

