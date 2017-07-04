WKYC
Close

U.S. Coast Guard recover body of 20-year-old male from Lake Erie

WKYC 9:10 PM. EDT July 04, 2017

U. S Coast Guard Crews searched for a person in Lake Erie Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the body of a 20-year-old male was recovered. 

According to reports, a person was spotted "in distress" at Century Beach in Lorain. 

The Elyria Telegram reports that the young man was "swimming with friends with at Century Park when he went under and his friends lost sight of him."

The Coast Guard and Lorain Police and Divers responded to the scene and assisted with the recovery.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories