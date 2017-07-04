U.S. Coast Guard recover body of 20-year-old male from Lake Erie

Lake Erie (Photo: WKYC)

U. S Coast Guard Crews searched for a person in Lake Erie Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the body of a 20-year-old male was recovered.

According to reports, a person was spotted "in distress" at Century Beach in Lorain.

The Elyria Telegram reports that the young man was "swimming with friends with at Century Park when he went under and his friends lost sight of him."

The Coast Guard and Lorain Police and Divers responded to the scene and assisted with the recovery.

