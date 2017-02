(Photo: Screenshot, Custom)

AVON LAKE, OHIO - Who's ready for another egg watch?

An eagle nesting outside Redwood Elementary in Avon Lake has laid an egg. School officials say it's possible more eggs may follow in the next few days.

Last year, the mother eagle laid three eggs in an eight-day span.

You can watch a live stream of the eagles' nest below, courtesy of Avon Lake Schools:

