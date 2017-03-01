Water in Oberlin contaminated with TTHM

A notice went out to water customers in Oberlin Wednesday, letting them know a chemical called TTHM is over the max contaminant level.

Right now, the Oberlin Water department says customers can still drink the water, but to assuage fears, let's walk you through what we learned about these chemicals.

TTHM or Trihalomethanes are listed as a drinking water contaminant by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the EPA Some people who drink water containing TTHM greater than the max level over many years may have issues wit their liver, kidneys, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

The max is .080 mg per liter. The water testing at .081 mg per liter.

City manager Robert Hillard tells Channel 3's Hilary Golston the figures are the results of tests taken over the past year--- every 3 months or so.

The average of the tests produced the result.

The city manager says TTHM's do occur naturally, but some are a "by product" of what the city adds to the water.

To better understand the water treatment process, the city manager tells Golston they take water from Black River... it's stored in a reservoir, then pumped to an advanced treatment system. The water then moves to a distribution system, and then it's off to customers.

The city manager says the last time something like this happened was early last decade, but he couldn't remember exactly when.

Hillard says he's confident the levels will fall, and to do that, they're evaluating everything from how they test water to how they store it.



The notice is clear, if citizens are worried, they should talk to a health professional.

The notice is listed below(Mobile users click here to view):

Oberlin Water Department Statement by WKYC.com on Scribd

