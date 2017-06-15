Woman dies in head-on Lorain County crash

WELLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 49-year-old woman is dead following a head-on crash in Lorain County.
It happened around 9:33 p.m. Wednesday when a 2004 Jeep Liberty went left of center and collided with a 2013 Dodge Journey on Route 58 near Webster Road, according to the Elyria post of the Highway Patrol.
49-year-old Christine Weeks, of Wellington, died at the scene. She was the driver of the Dodge.
The Jeep's driver, 25-year-old Raymond Mckissick, of Lorain, was flown to a Cleveland hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, 21-year-old Tristen Truelson, of Columbia Station, was treated for minor injuries.
Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
