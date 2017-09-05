Lowe's to hire 100 Cleveland area employees, job events set for Wednesday, September 6

(Photo: Getty Images)

Lowe's has announced that they will be holding a hiring event at 11 Cleveland area stores on Wednesday, September 6, as they look to fill 100 full-time and part-time positions.

Lowe’s is looking to fill positions ranging from delivery drivers, to sales specialists, and customer service associates. Open interviews and on-the-spot offers will take place at the events. Lowe’s part-time and full-time positions offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a 10 percent employee discount.

The hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following Lowe's stores:

Brooklyn – 7327 North Cliff Ave., Brooklyn, Ohio 44144

Bedford Heights – 24500 Miles Road, Bedford Heights, Ohio 44146

Macedonia – 8224 Golden Link Blvd., Northfield, Ohio 44067

Ashtabula* – 2416 Dillon Drive, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004

Streetsboro – 1210 State Route 303, Streetsboro, Ohio 44241

Mentor* – 9600 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio, 44060

Willoughby – 36300 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio 44094

Strongsville – 9149 Pearl Road, Strongsville, Ohio 44136

Rocky River – 20639 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Avon – 1445 Center Road, Avon, Ohio 4401

Fremont – 1952 North State, Rt. 53, Fremont, Ohio 43420

* The Ashtabula and Mentor stores will hold their hiring events at Lowe’s Willoughby location.

Job seekers can apply at participating stores during the event or online at Lowes.com/Careers

Interested applicants can find their nearest Lowe’s store here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV