LOOK | NE Ohio non-profits; do you need volunteer help?

Make A Difference Day (Photo: Make A Difference Day TEGNA)

You still have time to add a volunteer project to the list of options for Make a Difference Day, a national day of service that encourages everyone to spend a few hours giving back.

Make a Difference Day, which is one of the largest annual single-days of service nationwide, will be held on Oct. 28.

WKYC employees, including news anchors Russ Mitchell and Sara Shookman, will be out in the community taking part in various projects.

More than a dozen local agencies so far have announced that they will be hosting volunteer projects, including Project Ed Bear in Akron, an agency that helps children suffering from cancer. More than 200 Make a Difference Day volunteers are being sought to help assemble items to be given away at Project Ed Bear’s upcoming Gala.

Other volunteer options include playing board games with elderly residents at Eliza Bryant Village on Cleveland’s east side and painting walls at the Lorain Child Enrichment Center.

There are outdoorsy options too, like working to prep urban gardens for the winter with Community Greenhouse Partners in Cleveland’s Superior neighborhood.

Make a Difference Day is made possible by the employees of TEGNA, WKYC’s parent company, with support from Points of Light.

To register a Make a Difference Day project, go online to http://www.makeadifferenceday.com/

and click “Start a Project.”

