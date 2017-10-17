Many local nonprofits to host Make a Difference Day projects

Akron Canton Regional Foodbank (Photo: Akron Canton Regional Foodbank)

NORTHEAST OHIO - The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s mission is simple – Feed People. Fight Hunger. This great organization has been providing food and other essential items to member agencies in eight Northeast Ohio counties since 1982.

But it can’t do it alone.

On Make a Difference Day, Oct. 28, the Foodbank will be one of more than a dozen Northeast Ohio nonprofits that will be welcoming local volunteers to help them serve the community.

The national day of community service is organized by WKYC’s parent company, TEGNA, and our employees will be donating their time at a variety of local charities.

WKYC’s chief meteorologist Betsy Kling, reporter Amani Abraham, and photojournalist Carl Bachtel are among the WKYC employees who will be doing a stint at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Although the Foodbank project is now completely booked for volunteers, there are dozens of opportunities to volunteer across Northeast Ohio. You can use the link below to sign up to volunteer.

Sign up to volunteer on Make a Difference Day

If you are not able to make it out on Make a Difference Day but would still like to contribute, we encourage you to visit your closest Bill Doraty Kia dealership to make a food donation to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Bill Doraty Kia is one of our proud Make a Difference Day sponsors and they will be collecting food donations at both their Streetsboro and Medina stores. The Streetsboro store is at 835 Classic Drive and the Medina store is at 2925 Medina Road.

