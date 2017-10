(Photo: WKYC)

Today is "Make a Difference Day," and members of the WKYC staff are celebrating by volunteering throughout the community.

From the Boys and Girls Club to the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s Men's Shelter, we're all trying to do our part to make a difference in people's lives.

You can follow our exploits throughout the day on Twitter using the hashtag #MDDAY!

