Man allegedly shoplifts $240 worth of champagne in Westlake, tries again

Westlake suspected shoplifter (Photo: Giant Eagle surveillance camera)

Westlake Police say they are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing $240 worth of champagne from the Giant Eagle state liquor agency at 30664 Detroit Road back on Dec. 27.

Police say that he is suspected of shoving four bottles of champagne into his pants that day and walking out of the store.

Police say the store said the same man came back on Jan. 16. By then the store had moved the champagne display to an area where he could not get at it and he left empty-handed.

Police report that the man was driven to the store each time in a green Chrysler 300.

Police also suspect that the man may also have stolen similar adult beverages from other stores in the chain.

Anyone who can identify this man should call the Westlake Police at 440.871.3311.

