Man missing since noon Friday from Richland County

Fred Diebert (Photo: Ohio AG Missing Adult page)

SHELBY, OHIO - Fred Diebert has been missing since just after noon on Friday. The Shelby Police Deoartment issued a missing adult alert late Saturday afternoon.

He left the hospital in Park Village in the City of Shelby on foot.

He is 69, stands 5'10" tall, weighs 260 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Diebert suffers from diabetes and may need medication. He was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, a white shirt, a gray jacket, and white tennis shoes.

Call or dial 911 if you see him.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.



