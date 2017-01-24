Man pulls gun on Canton man selling shoes

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

AKRON - A Canton man drove to Akron after offering to sell a pair of shoes on "Offer UP" and the "buyer" pulled a gun on him, police said.

Police said that, just after 3 p.m. Monday, a Canton man, 23, drove to the 800 block of Dayton Street to sell a pair of shoes he posted on “Offer up.”

When he arrived on Dayton Street, the supposed buyer, “Lucky” approached the Canton man's car.

"Lucky" negotiated a price with the Canton man and asked to try the shoes on. "Lucky" then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the Canton man, police said.

The Canton man, in fear for his life and his girlfriend, pulled out his own handgun and fired two shots at the suspect, police said.

The suspect ran off through the parking lot and over a fence towards Woodrow Court. The Canton man lost sight of the suspect. Police say that the Canton man had a concealed carry permit.

Police describe the suspect as black, 17 – 21 years old, 5’10” – 6’0” tall, weighing 40 – 160 lbs., and was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, black, and blue and white Jordan Retro II shoes (size 10) that he took from the Canton man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police.

