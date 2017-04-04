Man reported missing from Summit County

Allen Combs (Photo: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

The Norton Police Department has sent out an alert regarding a man missing from Mamie Street in the City of Norton.

Police say Allen Combs, 89, stands 5'9" tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a button-up, long-sleeved shirt, a baseball cap, and boots.

He was last seen about 10 p.m. Monday. Police say he suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease and may be confused.

Police issued the alert for the following counties: Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Guernsey, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.

Police say that the vehicle involved is a white, 2003 Ford F-150 Lariat Edition with Ohio license plate number DFE8933. (The vehicle shown is representative and not the actual vehicile.)

Call 911 if you see Combs or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

white 2003 Ford F-150 (Photo: Norton Police Department)

