Man shot in the head in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Police are investigating after a male was shot in the head in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

It happened on E. 136th Street near Harvard Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Sources say members of the male's family found him in a yard with a gunshot wound to his head, and added this is not the first time he's been shot.

It is not clear what kind of condition the male was in when he was transported to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with WKYC as more details become available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV