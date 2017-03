East 55th and Quincy (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say that it happened at East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital in a private vehicle.

