Man suspected of taking sewing machines from Westlake store

Westlake suspect (Photo: Pat Catan surveillance video)

WESTLAKE, OHIO - A man is suspected of taking two sewing machines from the Pat Catan's store on Columbia Road Wednesday.

Police say in a news release that a man caught on video surveillance at the Pat Catan’s at 1499 Columbia Road took two Brother sewing machines, valued at $900, just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police describe him as tall, thin, in his late 20s or early 30s, with very short red hair and a scruffy beard. Police say he was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt that had a "Monster" energy drink logo on the front and blue jeans.

Police say that he took the machines out the back door, setting off an alarm. Then he put the machines into an older black Dodge Neon 2 door driven by another man.

Police ask that if anyone who can identify the suspect, please call Westlake Police att 440.871.3311.

