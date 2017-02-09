Man who posted anti-transgender sign resigns from Olmsted Falls City Council

OLMSTED FALLS, OHIO - The Olmsted Falls City Council president, who owns the Northridge Auto Repair and Service at the corner of Cook and Lorain roads in North Ridgeville, has resigned his council seat, according to Olmsted Falls Assistant Law Director Santo Incorvaia.
Jay Linn, 61, posted a marquee that read: "If you don't know who you identify as pull your pants down and look."
The sign has generated heated conversation on social media, as well as on the shop's Google Reviews page.
Incorvaia said Linn's resignation letter is dated Feb. 6 and merely states that he is tendering his resignation and gives no reason why he resigned.
