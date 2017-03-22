Man with dementia missing from East Cleveland

Levi McClain (Photo: East Cleveland Police Department)

EAST CLEVELAND - East Cleveland Police say Levi McClain has been missing since Sunday.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for McClain, 72, who has early stage dementia and his family says he has been off his medications since Sunday.

Police ask that if anyone has information on where he is, to please call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216) 681-2162 and ask for Detective Ernest Stanford.

You can also call your local police department.

